If you are addicted to smoking and good at Mathematics, you are more likely to leave this bad habit than others who struggle with numbers. This is what a novel US study conducted at The Ohio State University states. According to this research, smokers who score well in a math test and have good mental ability remain intended to quit smoking.

The scientists explained that when your math skills are better, you are good at calculating your smoking risk and scary probability to become sick due to nicotine. This is what motivates you to quit smoking. This means, the more educated you are, the more willing and successful you will be in leaving this dangerous habit.

Needless to say, smoking is injurious to health. Cigarettes contain harmful products like acetone, nicotine, and carbon monoxide. If you think, smoking only affects your lungs, you are mistaken. It creates damage to your entire body. From causing anxiety, persistent cough to contributing to cardiovascular diseases and lowering your good cholesterol level, smoking affects your body in many ways.

The presence of mood-altering ingredient called nicotine, in cigarettes, reaches your brain and makes you feel happy and energetic temporarily. Once you are addicted to it, the craving becomes more strong and irresistible. As a result, you increase the frequency of smoking that that gradually impairs your cognitive function and makes you depressed. It also affects your sleeping pattern.

If you continue to smoke, your risk of developing chronic nonreversible lung conditions will increase at a fast rate. The damaging substance present in cigarettes can destroy the air sacs present in the lungs. It can also lead to permanent inflammation in the lining of your lung tubes. Moreover, smoking tightens your blood vessels and restricts the blood supply to the heart and other body organs. It can increase your risk of developing blood clots and high blood pressure.