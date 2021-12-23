Come winter and there is a spike in cases of congestion, cold, sore throats and the flu. Around this time of the year, our bodies are more vulnerable to seasonal infections, which is why it becomes more important to take all the necessary precautions. It is important to include warm foods in our daily diet to improve immunity this flu season. But you don’t need to worry about it if you know the ways to prevent and cure these ailments by using homemade remedies. The best way to beat the flu and the stubborn sore throat is by adding turmeric milk aka haldi doodh to your diet.Also Read - Wondering Why Should Women Post 30 Should Exercise? Here's What we Know

Drinking haldi doodh can do wonders to your overall health. But do you the right way to consume it? The age-old home remedy works magically, it improves immunity gut health and cure constipation. We list few tips to make Haldi wala Doodh the right way.

Why should you add turmeric milk to your diet?

Turmeric is one of the most powerful spices used in Indian cooking. Turmeric contains the antioxidant curcumin, which has antifungal, antibacterial, and antiviral properties and acts as a natural immuno booster. The combination of turmeric and milk help us build general immunity, it makes us strong to fight a host of diseases.

What is the right way to have haldi doodh?

When we say haldi doodh, people usually assume that adding a pinch of turmeric to warm milk will do the trick, but that’s not the right way. According to health experts, the correct way to have turmeric milk is by adding ghee to a pan to reap maximum benefits. Munmun Ganeriwala in an interview with Etimes told the right way to make the golden milk. ‘Once the ghee turns slightly hot, add in turmeric followed by a dash of nutmeg and black pepper and sugar(optional). Allow this spice mix to cook for a few seconds, then add in warm milk, mix it well,’ she said.

The golden milk has anti-carcinogenic and anti-inflammatory properties which is great for boosting immunity and improving metabolism. It also aids in weight loss.