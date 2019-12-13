Do you have a habit of feeding yourself every now and then? This impulsive behaviour exists in you may be because of a specific circuit of nerves in your brain. This is what a recent research published in the journal Nature Communications states. Overeating occurs when you eat without thinking of the consequences of doing it. And, this is what leads to weight gain, obesity, etc. Also, impulsive behaviour may make you addicted to cigarettes and gambling.

Coming back to the findings of the research, scientists have found that a part of the human brain called the hypothalamus secretes a hormone called melanin-concentrating hormone (MCH). This chemical messenger molecule is responsible for the impulsive behaviour of a person. This means that if your hypothalamus is stimulated and is secreting more and more of this hormone, you are more likely than others to show impulsive behaviour. These findings have come up as a boon and will help in developing therapeutics for overeating.

Notably, compulsive eating basically means having an addiction to food. It is characterized by binge eating, eating rapidly than normal, mood swings, depression, eating little in public, obesity, loss of libido, fatigue, etc. Compulsive eating can potentially lead to emotional, psychological and physiological consequences that can affect the quality of your life significantly.

If left untreated, compulsive eating can cause health ailments like high cholesterol levels, diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease, cardiovascular diseases, etc. That is why it is extremely important to look for treatment for this eating disorder. To get rid of binge eating, you can practice mindfulness, stay hydrated as much as possible, and try certain yoga poses. Also, adding more fiber-rich food in your daily diet can help you stay away from the food for a longer duration. This is because food like wholegrain, peas, nuts, seeds, etc. are known to increase satiety and prevent overeating.