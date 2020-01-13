If you are carrying excess weight or body fat more than the required body mass index (BMI) and that is affecting your overall health, you are suffering from a medical condition called obesity. Notably, having a BMI between 25 and 29.9 means you are obese. According to the World Health Organisation, this condition affected 1.9 billion adults in the year 2016. This international organization also states that 340 million children and adolescents were also affected by obesity in the same year.

Till now, we used to believe that a few lifestyle factors including drinking, a sedentary lifestyle, eating unhealthy food along with some medical conditions cause obesity. However, recently researchers have found a new cellular player involved in the onset of obesity.

According to a study published in the journal Molecular Metabolism, a protein called iRhom2 plays a significant role in obesity. The more iRhom2 protein you have in your brown adipose tissue, the more you are likely to become obese. The researchers also revealed that the deletion of this protein leads to enhanced energy consumption which eventually helps in preventing the accumulation of fat. This also protects you from various complications associated with obesity including inflammation, insulin resistance, fatty liver disease, etc.

To control obesity you basically need to follow a healthy lifestyle and have an integrated approach. This means you need to indulge yourself in daily exercise. You can go for swimming, brisk walking, or even jogging. Yoga can also help you in this regard. But it is time taking. Also, eat food rich in fiber, protein and low in fat. Stay away from fast food like burger, bread, pizza, etc. Include more green vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, etc. in your daily diet.

In case your weight is too much and you want to get rid of it urgently, going for bariatric surgery can help. This surgery includes the removal of a part of your stomach to avoid overconsumption of food or calories. Hormonal treatment may also help you to deal with obesity in case hormones are responsible for the onset of this medical condition.