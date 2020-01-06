Sleep is extremely significant for everyone. Insufficient sleep is linked to various health ailments. It affects severely especially when you are pregnant. Not getting enough rest during the gestation can disrupt your immune function and this may lead to the low birth weight of your newborn, says a study published in the journal Psychosomatic Medicine. Also, lack of sleep late in pregnancy can lead to long labour and can increase your likelihood of going through C-section.

To improve your quality of sleep, you need to be extra cautious about what you eat and how you lead your life. Here, we help you with certain home remedies that may increase your sleep hours.

Use essential oils

To get proper sleep, you basically need to calm your nerves. And, to do that you can use a few drops of essential oils like lavender, ylang-ylang or chamomile. Make sure you do not overuse them as doing that can be unsafe. Also, do consult your doctor before using lavender oil. It may be harmful during the first trimester of pregnancy. To use the oils, you can place the drops on a tissue and inhale. Additionally, you can add the drops in water before taking a bath. Notably, too much exposure to these essential oils can cause problems like nausea, and headaches.

Herbal teas

Herbs including St. John’s wort, Kava, and Valerian can potentially induce sleep by calming your nerves. They are known to have a soothing effect on your body. To prepare the herbal tea, you need to add 1 tablespoon of the dried herb in boiled water. Now, leave it for around an hour. Before drinking the tea, strain it and reheat.

Fermented ginseng

Consuming ginseng can potentially improve your sleep and significantly reduce your wake time, says a research published in the journal Pharmacoepidemiology and Drug Safety. Also, its consumption is not associated with any adverse effects on pregnant ladies.