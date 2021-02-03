New Delhi: From checking out that silly meme on your WhatsApp group to mindlessly scrolling through Instagram feed, there’s no denying that all of us are addicted to our smartphones. Of course, these handy little gadgets have revolutionized and enriched our lives, but it’s unfortunate that these addictive pieces of technology now completely rule over our lives, so much so that we have forgotten face-to-face interactions. Also Read - Do You Also Check Your Social Media As Soon As You Get Up? Don't Worry, You Aren't Alone!

As they say, too much of anything is bad, and this addiction undeniably, has put most of our mental health at stake, and raised its own set of health hazards. That’s why doctors and psychologists are now recommending people to take little breaks in between or a digital detox, to help maintain a healthy balance between real life activities and the digital world. In case you are not familiar with the term, a digital detox basically refers to a period of time when a person refrains from using tech devices such as smartphones, televisions, computers, tablets, and social media sites.

But how many of us are actually willing to take up this challenge? Recently, Rohit Chadda, CEO of Digital Publishing at Zee Group, conducted a Twitter poll asking users whether they will be ready for a digital detox. He wrote, #MentalHealthMatters: Would you be ready to take a #digitaldetox?’

Check out the poll and send us your votes:

Well, getting rid of our devices while living in the digital era can be a lot unnerving in the beginning, but you can start small instead of going a full-fledged detox. Setting clear boundaries around screen use is incredibly powerful and rewarding in the long run and you will soon notice how this practice makes you feel more calm and in touch with your emotions.

In case you need more motivation, recently a busy actor like Aamir Khan too went for a digital detox and switched off his phone so that he can concentrate while filming Laal Singh Chaddha.