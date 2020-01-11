One of the most common beauty problems, dark circles under your eyes can make you look older than your actual age. Difficult to get rid of, dark circles mostly affect elderly people, those with the problem of periorbital hyperpigmentation or individuals who are from a non-white ethnic group. Certain factors including fatigue, old age, allergies, dehydration, genetics, overexposure to sun, etc. potentially increase your risk of developing dark circles. To reduce the appearance of dark circles, you can take the help of simple home remedies. Read on to know about them.

Rosewater

Its topical application under your eyes can rejuvenate the skin and have a soothing effect on the affected area. Also, rosewater is known to have astringent properties that help in toning the skin. To use rosewater for this purpose, you can directly apply it to dark circles with the help of cotton. Doing it regularly for at least a month can show the required results.

Cucumber

One of the major reasons behind the onset of dark circles is the activity of tyrosinase. And, cucumber can inhibit this activity due to the presence of bioactive compounds and vitamins in it. This can lead to a reduction in pigmentation below your eyes. To use it for this purpose, make a thick paste of cucumber and aloe vera. Apply it on the affected area and leave it there for at least 15 minutes. Doing this continuously for at least a month will help.

Tomatoes

Being rich in phytochemicals including lycopene and beta-carotene, tomatoes can reduce the oxidative damage and the dark circles too. Its application can make the skin soft and supple. All you need to do is to make a mixture of tomato and lemon juice. Apply it below your eyes and leave it there for at least 10 minutes. Do it on a daily basis.