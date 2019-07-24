As we age, our skin is exposed to a lot of climatic changes, dust, pollution and sometimes just our lack of care and all that makes the gradually appearing ageing signs more evident. Yes, there are always certain regimens of self-care for our skin and some home remedies that are even beneficial but it also sometimes takes an expert opinion from a dermatologist to ensure our skin safety. Dr Sravya Tipirneni, Consultant – Dermatologist & Cosmetologist, Columbia Asia Hospital Whitefield elaborates more.

Steroids are used by dermatologists sometimes to treat eczemas, inflammatory and autoimmune conditions such as pemphigus, sarcoidosis, vitiligo and lichen planus, some kind of scars such as keloids, hypertrophic scars and some kinds of hair loss. Dermatologists highlight that while steroids can prove to be useful drugs, it is extremely important to know when, where, how, how much and for how long should these be used. The inappropriate use of steroids causes side-effects that can even lead to serious fungal infections and can even make the skin very thin. These creams can cause acne, rashes, redness and wrinkles on the skin and can also result in stretch marks on the skin.

Many creams today contain steroids because there are many skin diseases which are treated with steroids. But steroids in skin whitening creams make the skin more acne-prone, sensitive and wrinkly.

Some dermatologists even state that skin problems are becoming not just more common but almost non-treatable and most of it is due to the widespread use of creams containing steroids and our lifestyle especially eating habits.

Experts also say that doctors usually prescribe ointments for some particular time duration. However, many a time when patients see positive effects, they tend to continue using these products even beyond the suggested time period and this self-administration causes a lot of skin damage. Even the so-called herbal products may shroud steroids while endorsing their products as ‘Ayurveda’ but one can actually not know how truly natural elements are used in those products and so it becomes important to use them with care and under guidance for the required duration to avoid concerns likes permanent pigmentation, skin cancer, liver damage, mercury poisoning and others.