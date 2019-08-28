Presently, working adults between the age group of 20-35 years are pretty financially independent, all while having care-free and experiential lives. Many appear confident and strong-willed. Many a time their approach towards work-life is far more balanced and their goal attainment is greater than their predecessors. However, the pressure to achieve their goals while balancing a privileged life certainly takes a toll. The pressure of not being able to achieve financial stability often results in one being stressed out and anxious. Dr Parul Tank, consultant psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund shares her inputs.

Some of the symptoms might involve:

• Troublesome feeling when one is unable to afford a certain commodity/ product

• Inability to focus on multiple projects/ tasks

• Panic attacks setting in in the second half of the month, when finances are low and salary day is far off

• Unable to strike the right cord in life, often leading to self-hate and depression

• Watching a peer succeed at a task, creates a feeling of inferiority and self-dissatisfaction

The constant need to be competitive with the peers and the need to thrive in luxury is often frustrating, stressful and hampers the mental health of young adults. However, it is imperative that help is sought in identifying the problems and making efforts to overcome the pressure. These should help:

• Counselling with a Mental Health therapist

• Writing down goals in a journal/ diary

• Identifying high-pressure tasks and setting a priority list and timeline of achievement

• Setting a budget to curb excessive expenditures

• Talking to family or a trusted friend about the difficulties and challenges

• Parents play an important role in advising their children, to help set financial goals which can easily be accomplished without the pressure element

• Watching out for signs and symptoms of Depression can evade a tragedy from taking place