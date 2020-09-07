Spices add flavor to your taste buds and make a dish come alive. They are not just limited to taste; they are bottled with many health benefits. They are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, essential oils, phytonutrients which are vital for good health. They add rich flavours to our sometimes-bland recipes. Thus, it is important that one should opt for the best and genuine spices. Also Read - Unlock 4.0: Taj Mahal And Agra Fort Open Its Gates For Tourists From September 21 - Read SOPs

Were you aware that while India produces these spices, many of them are not authentic or real? Fake spices are a great danger in the spice business. According to research, a few spices are likely to adulterate than other and it is of utmost importance that you check twice before investing in a fake one. fake spices sold rampantly in the market. Here is a handy guide to help you know the difference between fake spices and real ones!

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has set out ways to prevent the consumption of adulterated spices. The guidelines clearly specify rules to be followed while buying purchasing spices. FSSAI asks not to buy powdered spices that are sold loose, do not buy spices with extra shine and bright colours; do not buy spices with unpleasant odours and do not buy packaged spices in damaged packs.

But here is a guide for you to know the difference between a fake and real spice, read on:

Cinnamon: Check the label before purchasing the cinnamon, if it says cinnamon or cassia, then it’s fake. In fact, cassia is a species like cinnamon but is just tree bark. Check the texture, if it is lighter, softer in texture, and much thinner in circumference than it is the real cinnamon. The real cinnamon has a strong aroma, while cassia doesn’t have that.

Black Pepper: Black pepper the most common spice and it is almost impossible to not identify a fake, but it has been reported that ground black pepper is a lot of times adulterated. It has been noticed that sellers often sell papaya seeds to save costs. Before buying a peppercorn, try crushing it into two parts if leaves oil then it is a real peppercorn, if it doesn’t then it’s not a genuine spice.

Star Anise: Star Anise has a subtle flavor to it and has a woody appearance. While buying the spice, one should always notice the eight segments and shiny seed, if it is dark then it of bad quality.

Chilli: Whenever you are out and about to shop for spices, always check for the FSSAI mark before paying for it. With Chilli powder, it is difficult to tell a difference between freshness and purity. However, many sellers put colour to make them appear fresh. It can also contain brick powder, talk, or soapstone. To check whether it is authentic or not, you can put the powder in a glass of water and if does not dissolve or changes colour then it is a genuine spice.

Turmeric: This spice is made from a root resembling ginger but it has a deeper yellow colour. To check, you can dissolve a pinch of turmeric in a glass of water, if the powder comes up it is not genuine. It is said that adulterated turmeric contains lead and starch.

So, the next time you are out for grocery shopping, health should be your first priority. Make sure you pick the genuine spices, always.