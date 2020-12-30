Aries Horoscope for 2021: As we are inching close to 2021, all of us are excited to see what’s in store for us and how will it unfold. It’s always good to know how the coming year will shape out for you, a little heads up always helps. Horoscope predictions give a hint about Career, finances, health, love life, and more.

Renowned astrologer-tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani spills the beans and drops hints about how the new year is going to be for you in these spheres. Let’s get to what the stars are up to for Aries.

Love Life:

For those who are married, this year, you may plan a child, or you might get pregnant if you have planning to start a family.

For people, who are single, you may face a little struggle. You will be taking much important decision, especially in the month of May-June. Aries, you will make important decisions in 2021, as far as your love life is concerned. For those who are looking to get married or settle down, you might get a few proposals your way. Mid-year onwards seems favourable for you. For those who are in a committed relationship, avoid temptation this year and try to stay alert. You need to learn to control your mind.

Career Life:

Aries need to be patient as far as career is concerned and don’t rush into things. You will have to put in a lot of hard work and determination. You will have to pay attention to the smallest of details. You might get a new career opportunity knocking at your doorstep. You will be very dominating with your finances.

Health:

You will be feeling a lot more positive this year. You will be paying a lot of attention to your health, do not take the stress. You will be focused and dedicated to your family. This year, you must learn to let things go.

This year, you need to be assertive, firm, and clear about what you want.