Arjun Kapoor is looking slimmer and fitter and the internet have been appreciating the effort that he has been putting in to stay in shape despite battling obesity. Arjun remembered that it has been a year since he tested positive to coronavirus and put up a post on social media acknowledging how it got him down but not out.Also Read - Arjun Kapoor's Body Transformation: Kickboxing Champion Drew Neal Helps 'Villain 2' Actor Get Into Shape With Diet And Training

Arjun says, “ one year anniversary! Aap soch rahe hoge kis cheez ka? Koi khushiyon wali anniversary nahin hai yeh, it’s one year since I tested positive for covid-19… and it pushed my fitness level back by months. I had just started getting into a routine with Drew on zoom sessions in lockdown and boom, I got covid. For someone like me – the struggle is continuous, every day counts, every training session counts. I remember being demoralised, distraught. I was just on the path to making a turnaround – emotionally, mentally, I was there to make it happen… ”

He reveals he was motivated to stage a comeback in terms of his fitness regime and regain lost ground. He says, “I took some days to get over the fact that after taking all the precautions, it happened to me. But I told myself, I will work doubly hard to not let this throw me off the rails. Clean Eating & resting my mind & body was at its peak during my recovery. I thank Akshay Arora for his brilliance in making super healthy & yet enjoyable food that made me bounce back.”

The actor adds, “I restarted virtual training sessions with my trainer Drew Neal immediately after I tested negative & that boosted my morale. The slow and steady road to recovery continued for a few months. It took a lot out of me and it took me a couple of months to feel that I’m on the right path to getting fitter again. Even As I began shooting for Bhoot Police I was still finding my feet again with the rhythm of work & my fitness routine. A year later I’m still a work in progress… But I’m proud of the journey, I’m happy where I’m today & Raring to move forward with my newfound vigour over the last 12 months. #MakeEveryDayCount #WorkInProgress” (sic), he concluded.

Check out Arjun’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Arjun has battled obesity since his childhood and that has made his fitness journey relatable and laudable. Arjun has disclosed that his physical condition has made him train double the number of hours to get the same result as others achieve in a single schedule. A couple of months back, Arjun roped in world kickboxing champion Drew Neal to guide and push him to get the correct body type.