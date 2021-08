Actor Arjun Kapoor has battled obesity since his childhood and that has made his fitness journey relatable and laudable. Arjun has disclosed that his physical condition has made him train double the number of hours to get the same result as others achieve in a single schedule. A couple of months back, Arjun roped in world kickboxing champion Drew Neal to guide and push him to get the correct body type.Also Read - Types Of Pranayamas: Boost Metabolism, Calm Your Body And Mind By Practicing These 4 Simple Pranayamas | Watch Video

Arjun says, "I think everyone knows that I'm a constant work in progress when it comes to my fitness because I have dealt with obesity and how it affects the mind on a daily basis. I have to work harder than most people and push myself to do double the level of workout to achieve a certain body type that is required to play a Hindi film hero."

He adds, "If I do the same thing every single day, I feel saturated and uninspired and so, I'm always looking to experiment with my workouts to unlock desired results. I like to try out new things and train with hardcore professionals who can push me like there's no tomorrow. That's why I met Drew Neal, who is simply incredible at what he does. He is the perfect trainer for my health condition. For Neal, every day is a training day. You realise after a point that it's all in the mind and the more focused you are, the better the result."

Arjun reveals that he has worked with Drew to steel his mind so that he can maintain focus on his personal and professional goals. Arjun and Drew’s hard work will be visible in Arjun’s next, Ek Villain 2.

“Drew understands that I need to be focused mentally as well as physically. He really spends time understanding what I am feeling what I am going through. What my life is, what my work is and it’s also not always about the end result, it’s also about being consistent and continuous. Sometimes, it’s about ticking the box for the day and saying ok we did a good job today without looking at the end result,” he says.

“It’s also accepting that you will have speed breakers and bumps, you will have bad days, you might not be able to train for a couple of days because of work, you might also fall sick or you might hit a bump with your diet. You might have things that go haywire, stress, fatigue, travel. Keeping all that in mind he encourages you to lead a better life overall rather than just being caught up and being in the gym because it’s not only about that one hour in the gym, it’s also about the 23 hours around the gym,” he adds.

Arjun further states, “Pushing me in the gym is one thing but him being available outside the gym has also made a huge difference to me and the transformation has come through because I have somebody who I can talk to. That also improves my mental capacity where training is concerned because I want to work hard for my trainer rather than be angry or upset with him for pushing me that hard.”

Arjun is happy that people are appreciating his recent transformation. He says, “I have single-mindedly worked towards my transformation and I’m happy that people are noticing the change. I have been to hell and back for this transformation and I know that I have to endure an excruciating amount of hard work to get fitter. I will be at it because every day I’m only trying to get better.”