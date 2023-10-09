Home

Arthritis: Does Drinking Water While Standing Increase The Risk of Joint Pain?

When it comes to drinking water, haven’t we all just causally taken a sip while standing? And you may have probably heard from elderly, reminding you that water should be consumed while sitting. But have you wondered what is the real reason behind it? Let’s find out!

When you are standing, your body and tissues are in a state of tension. This leads the water to rapidly flow down your body, causing disruption in the existing balance of fluids. When the water flows quickly down the body while you drink it in a standing position, it just accumulates in the joints rather than being digested. In the long run, you might suffer from arthritis. Not only does it lead to joint pain but also impacts overall health.

Why Standing While Drinking Water Bad For You?

Cause Stomach Ulcers: The pressure of water increases a lot when you drink it while standing. The presence can damage the stomach walls, causing ulcers. Impact Kidney Functions: The kidney can’t filtrate the water that’s running too fast. As a result, the impurities can get accumulate in the kidney and other body organs. Causes Heartburn: When the water gushes down fast along the oesophagus, the sphincter muscle can get damaged. The sphincter is a spectrum between the stomach and esophagus. Impact on Nutrition Absorption: Additionally, drinking water in a standing position may hinder the absorption of nutrients from your food. As water rushes to your stomach, it might not get enough time for your body to extract vitamins and minerals which may result in nutritional deficiencies over time. Slow Down Digestion: One of the primary reasons to avoid drinking water while standing is that it can affect the digestive process. It may also cause bloating and discomfort, leaving you feeling less than your best after a meal.

The best time to drink water is frequently throughout the day. Drinking water shortly after waking up in morning is benefical and at night, this helps in rehydrating your body and boosting metabolism.

