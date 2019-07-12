The festival of Ashadi Ekadashi is being celebrated across Maharashtra today. On this day that is of religious importance, many fasting food items are prepared in Maharashtrian households. One of the most traditional, delicious and healthy items that are prepared is the ratalyacha kees or sweet potato khichdi. This khichdi is made with grated sweet potato, ghee, curry, green chillies, and peanut powder. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar states that the sweet potato offers a rich supply of Vitamin A which provides you with immunity from falling sick as the season changes. It also gives you some HMB, a metabolite of the essential amino acid, Leucine. It’s anti-catabolic in nature, which means it will arrest ageing, give you a toned body, prevent greying of hair and burn fat.

The best part is that the recipe is very easy to prepare and requires just a handful of ingredients that you can easily find in your kitchen and in your local sabzi mandis. Here is a recipe for ratalyacha kees or sweet potato khichdi that you can try. This khichdi is extremely easy to make and is packed with nutrients to keep you full and energized. This is a good lunchbox idea too.

Ratalyacha kees or sweet potato khichdi

Ingredients

2 cups sweet potato (peeled and grated)

2 tsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

Curry leaves

1 tsp green chilli

1/2 cup roasted peanuts

Salt to taste

Chopped coriander leaves for garnishing

Method

First, heat the oil in a pan, do the tadka with oil, cumin seeds and curry leaves. Add chillies and sauté.

Add the grated sweet potatoes and salt and mix well. Cover and cook on a medium flame till the sweet potatoes are tender and cooked. Add the peanut powder mix and keep it covered for some time.

Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.

You can serve this hot with yoghurt.