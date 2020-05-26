Ashwagandha is a magical herb that has powerful antioxidants, amino acids, and iron. Also known as Indian Ginseng, Ashwagandha is popular due to its therapeutic properties. It is used as an effective medicine in Ayurveda. Literally meaning ‘horse smell’, Ashwagandha can not only boost your physical and mental health but can also offer some beauty benefits. Also Read - Ashwagandha Compound: A New Possible Cure For COVID-19?

If you wish to get rid of stubborn acne, wrinkles, and sagging skin, Ashwagandha is what you need to include in your daily beauty regime. Here is how it helps in making your skin look youthful and hair stronger. Also Read - COVID-19: Why Not Traditional Medicine, Says Minister as Clinical Trial of Ashwagandha Begins

Cleans Your Skin Perfectly

Ashwagandha contains a compound called withanolides, that can flush out dirt and impurities from the skin pores and prevent the occurrence of acne. Also Read - Ashwagandha, Effective Way to Boost Your Sexual Drive

Acts as a Great Moisturiser

If your skin is dry and rough, you can use Ashwagandha as it makes the skin smooth by moisturizing it perfectly. It also promotes production of a significant compound called hyaluronan that hydrates your skin and prevents drying.

Has Healing Effects

Ashwagandha is known to have therapeutic properties that help in treating cuts, skin infections, and inflammation, that can snatch away your beauty.

Delays Ageing

Ageing is an inevitable process that can only be delayed but not prevented. Ashwagandha can help you in this regard. It boosts the production of DHEA, that is known to be a precursor of estrogen and testosterone. These hormones are helpful in making your skin look youthful by boosting secretion of collagen. It also reduces level of stress hormone, a major factor behind early ageing.