Are you experiencing changes in your bowel habits, blood in feces, fatigue, and unexplained weight loss? If yes, you are probably suffering from colorectal cancer. Also known as bowel cancer, it claimed the lives of around 862000 people world-wide in the year 2018, says WHO. It occurs when the cells in your colon and rectum undergo some unknown changes that lead to their uncontrolled multiplication.

According to a recent research conducted at the City of Hope, which is a private clinical research center, consuming aspirin may help in reducing the tumour growth. It can also prevent the reoccurrence of colorectal cancer. Notably, aspirin is a commonly prescribed medicine for getting relief from fever and pain. It has been found to reduce the likelihood of suffering from diseases or conditions caused due to inflammation. Still, you must consult a professional before having aspirin. In case you do not wish to go for medicine, you can try its natural alternatives. Here, we tell you about them.

Ginger

Having strong anti-inflammatory effects, ginger can be more effective than the drug, says a study published in the journal Arthritis. The substances present in this kitchen ingredient block the formation of inflammatory compounds namely prostaglandins and leukotrienes. Consuming ginger can also reduce the already existing inflammation.

Turmeric

It contains an active ingredient called curcumin that is known to have anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties. This means, having turmeric can help you reduce your likelihood of developing colorectal or any other cancer. It can also prevent blood clotting and improve blood circulation. Moreover, turmeric can potentially lower the levels of inflammation-causing enzymes in the body.

Capsaicin

This is a topical remedy that is derived from chili peppers. Consuming it can reduce pain associated with nerves, muscles, and joints. Capsaicin actually stops the circulation of substances that are known to transmit pain signals. It can also reduce the risk of developing colorectal cancer.