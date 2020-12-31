Astrological Predictions 2021: It’s time to say goodbye to 2020 and welcome 2021 with new hopes and motivation. While the year remained extremely challenging for most people, everyone around the world is hoping for better time and gains at both the professional and the personal front after the pandemic ruined all the plans. If you are someone who believes in the position of the stars in your destiny and wants to see what the universe has in stores for you, here’s something our tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani has to say about you. Also Read - Aries Horoscope For 2021: Astrological Predictions For New Year - Difficult Phase or a Cakewalk?

In her yearly astrological predictions for 2021, Munisha told india.com how the upcoming time will be for your zodiac signs. Among them, people with five zodiac signs are expected to face a little tough time. Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo and Scorpio – the five zodiac signs that need to take extra care of their decisions and lifestyle in 2020. Here's how:

Astrological predictions for Aries 2021:

While professionally, the year will not be that riskier or challenging for you but you will have to put better efforts at the personal front. Health is something that you probably have been ignoring for a long time but in 2021, you will have to pull your socks and be more careful about health.

Astrological predictions for Taurus 2021:

While financially, it seems a good year for you, you might face some tough times at the family front. Don’t drag your personal issues thinking they will get solved on their own. Build a habit of discussing and remember that these relationships are important to you.

Astrological predictions for Leo 2021:

You are all set to take more responsibilities and challenges this year but remind yourself to have to keep preparing yourself for these new phases in life. There’s no time to rest this year. Do some self-analysis time and again and talk to yourself about what you really want and where you want to be.

Astrological predictions for Virgo 2021:

You are all set with your career this year. Virgo people are only going to see a high this year. However, your health is a matter of concern. While you are rising at work, you will have to make sure that health is not taking a backseat. Prioritise health and this could just be the best year for you.

Astrological predictions for Scorpio 2021:

2021 has got only one thing to ask you – forget and forgive. Surrender yourself to the time and let it take its own course. Finances should be your priority this year and if you are someone who never paid attention to managing your finances, 2021 will not let you continue doing the same.

Have a happy new year!