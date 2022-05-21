Horoscope Today, May 21, Saturday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction.Also Read - Horoscope Today, May 20, Friday: Cancerians Will Meet Someone Special, Sagittarius To Get Ready For a Weekend Getaway

Aries

People born under the sign of Aries would spend more than they earn. They are likely to receive a new work opportunity that will change their lives.

Taurus

The Taurus folks would take advantage of a long-awaited family reunion. They'd figure out a way to combine business and pleasure.

Gemini

The Gemini people would finally be able to purchase the home of their dreams. Academics would see the situation change to their advantage.

Cancer

People belonging to this zodiac sign should stick to their schedule religiously, otherwise their health may suffer.

Leo

On the domestic front, Leos want to assist their wives or mothers. They would be valued for their ability to comprehend the needs of others.

Virgo

Virgos who have been waiting to try out fresh ideas will now be able to do so without difficulty. They would make certain that they did not take on any additional job.

Libra

Everyone would applaud the Libra individuals for spending time with their families. They may purchase a present for their children.

Scorpio

Scorpios would go out with their sweetheart for an evening outing. In the near future, they may also intend to travel with their pals.

Sagittarius

Unwanted advise supplied by others would be ignored by the Sagittarians. They would follow the slogan of forging their own way.

Capricorn

On a financial level, the Capricorn folks would be safe. For some, immediate business expansion is also a possibility.

Aquarius

Domestic troubles would force the Aquarius folks to lose their peace of mind. They should consider giving their partner a present.

Pisces

Pisces people tend to avoid making important decisions in their relationships. They also wish to settle their disagreements with an old acquaintance.