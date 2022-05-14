Dating and Relationships: If you’re not sure which way to go in terms of a happy and healthy relationship, we’ll advise you which zodiac sign you should avoid dating. Because at least one sun sign is incompatible with another, we’ve compiled a list to help you decide who you should avoid as a partnerAlso Read - Horoscope Today, May 14, Saturday: Taurus Should Maintain Work-Life Balance, Cancer Might Have Emotional Outburst

So, based on your zodiac sign, here are the types of people you should avoid dating:-

Aries : Aries is a fiery sign that is self-assured, passionate, and daring in all of their pursuits. They may have had a whirlwind romance that ended quickly, or they may not like to get emotionally connected, which could be an issue. So it’s best to avoid attempting to date Virgo and Scorpio for your own sake.

Taurus: When it comes to relationships, the moon signs Libra and Sagittarius are not viable options for Taurus. Taurus is an earth sign that enjoys relaxing and enjoying its own space while also being sensible and reliable. The highly amorous temperament of Libra and the overly free-spirited nature of Sagittarius would clash with a Taurus.

Gemini: Scorpio and Capricorn are not regarded as good moon sign combinations for Gemini. Gemini is an Airy sign that is naturally smart, versatile, and affectionate. Because the powerful and dominating Scorpio and the determined and organized Capricorn are not ideal zodiac partners for it, it is best to keep yourself deviating from these signs.

Cancer: Sagittarius and Aquarius are the moon signs that a Cancerian should avoid dating. Cancer is a Water sign that is recognized for being highly emotional, sympathetic, and intuitive. For having a loving connection, the free-spirited Sagittarius and the rational and social Aquarius are considered misfits for Cancerians.

Leo: According to the stars, Leos who are creative, passionate, and generous should avoid Capricorns and Pisces. Leo is a fiery sign that can also be aggressive, while the caring and overly sensitive Pisces and the responsible, disciplined, and practical Capricorn aren't the best for leos to date.

Virgo: The moon signs Aquarius and Aries are misfits for Virgo natives. According to Astrology, Virgos are inherently loyal, analytical, and realistic, whereas Aquarius is independent and humanistic, and Aries is truthful, vibrant, and bold. So, before you bond with someone based on these signs, be cautious.

Libra: A Libra is passionate, lively, and romantic by nature. If at all possible, libra should avoid pairing with signs Pisces and Taurus. Taurus is solid, loyal, and sociable, whereas Pisces is extremely sensitive, sympathetic, and creative. Libra should not pick between these two signs if they want to have a simple love life free of complications.

Scorpio: A Scorpio is powerful, motivating, and has a keen understanding of the world. It is a watery sign, and the signs Aries and Gemini are not compatible with it for a healthy love connection, according to Vedic Astrology. Gemini is intellectual and cheerful, whereas Aries is brave and courageous. So Scorpio should avoid dating these signs.

Sagittarius: A fiery sign, Sagittarius is free-spirited, philosophical, generous, and energetic. If we consider the natural attributes as well, the moon signs Taurus, which is stable, steady, and loyal, and Cancer, which is very emotional, protective, and empathizing, are misfits for a Sagittarian.

Capricorn: Capricorns are responsible, disciplined, reliable, patient, and determined. The moon signs Gemini and Leo should not be chosen as dating partners for a Capricorn. Geminis are intelligent and methodical in their attitude to life, whereas Leos are inspirational, strong-willed, generous, and artistic. According to the stars, they will not be compatible.

Aquarius: Among all the zodiac signs, Aquarius is the most talked-about vision and has the most humanitarian attributes. They are progressive and sensible, as well as excellent socializers, and belong to the Airy sign. Cancer and Virgo, are not considered good combinations by the stars. Virgos are daring, brave, sincere, and energetic, whereas Cancers are emotional, empathic, and motherly. If you follow the advice of the stars, you might just get the greatest this time.

Pisces: A Pisces is known for being highly sensitive, mysterious, sympathetic, and creative. Pisces is a water sign, therefore the moon signs Leo and Libra are not considered compatible. The Leos are courageous, motivating, giving, and self-assured, whereas the Libras are romantics who enjoy independence, adventure, and spontaneity. Even if we consider their nature, these ties are unlikely to be in a healthy relationship.

We hope this turn out to helpful for you!