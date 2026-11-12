Ate too much this Diwali? 8 Simple diet tips to improve digestion and get back on track

From laddoos and kaju katli to samosas and festive meals, Diwali often means enjoying your favourite foods without counting calories. If you are feeling bloated after the celebrations, these simple diet tips can help you return to your regular routine without following a strict diet.

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Diwali is all about celebrations, family gatherings, and, of course, tasty food. From homemade sweets and dry fruits to fried snacks and elaborate meals, there is always something tempting on the dining table. While enjoying these festive treats is part of the celebration, eating more than usual for several days can leave you feeling uncomfortable. Bloating, acidity, and irregular meal timings are some common concerns after the festivities. If you have been indulging in your favourite foods over the past few days, there is no need to panic or feel guilty about it. Instead of skipping meals or following a strict detox diet, a few simple changes to your daily eating habits can help you get back on track.

1. Start your day with enough water

After several days of eating salty snacks, sweets and rich meals, make hydration a priority. Start your morning with a glass of plain water and continue drinking fluids throughout the day. You can also include coconut water or unsweetened buttermilk. Drinking enough water supports normal digestion and helps prevent dehydration.

2. Choose fibre-rich foods for better digestion

If you are experiencing bloating or constipation after festive eating, include more fibre in your daily meals. Oats, whole wheat roti, brown rice, dal, and vegetables are good options. Fibre supports bowel health and helps keep you feeling full for longer. However, increase your fibre intake gradually and drink enough water alongside.

3. Include more fruits and vegetables in your diet

Give your meals a nutritious boost by adding seasonal fruits and fresh vegetables. Apples, papaya, oranges, cucumber, carrots and leafy greens are easy options. They provide fibre, vitamins and minerals that support overall health. Try including vegetables in your lunch and dinner instead of relying entirely on heavy or fried foods.

4. Add protein to your everyday meals

Protein is an important part of a balanced diet and helps keep you full between meals. Include foods such as eggs, paneer, curd, dal, chickpeas, beans, fish, or chicken, depending on your food preferences. You can have a bowl of dal with roti, vegetable khichdi with curd or boiled eggs. A combination of protein, fibre, and carbohydrates makes everyday meals more balanced.

5. Cut down on sweets and fried snacks

You do not have to stop eating your favourite foods completely, but try to reduce how frequently you reach for leftover mithai, namkeen and fried snacks. Replace packaged snacks with healthier options such as roasted chana, unsalted nuts, fresh fruit or plain yoghurt. Also, limit sugary drinks and foods with excessive added sugar.

6. Do not skip meals to compensate for overeating

One common mistake people make after Diwali is skipping breakfast or lunch to make up for the extra calories consumed during celebrations. This can leave you extremely hungry later in the day. Instead, return to regular and light meal and eat balanced portions. Your body does not need punishment for enjoying festive food.

7. Avoid late-night snacking

Festive gatherings often mean late dinners, irregular sleep, and frequent snacking. Try to return to your usual eating schedule after Diwali. Have dinner at a decent time (not too late at night) and avoid unnecessary late-night snacking. If you feel hungry between meals, choose a light meal like khichdi rather than reaching for leftover sweets. Maintaining a regular routine can also help you manage your appetite.

8. Include light physical activity in your routine

You do not need to spend hours at the gym to get back into an active routine. Start with a 20-30 minute walk, some yoga, or cycling. A short walk after meals can also be a comfortable way to add movement to your day. Once you feel ready, gradually return to your regular exercise schedule. Avoid pushing yourself into intense workouts just to compensate for festive eating.

Note: If you have digestive discomfort after Diwali or an existing health condition, consult your doctor at the earliest.