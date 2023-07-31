Home

Athiya Shetty Owns The Stage in Anamika Khanna’s Embroidered Silhouette With Florals, Pearls And Thigh-High Slit, Pics

The who's who of fashion flocked to see Athiya Shetty take centre stage as she stole the show for renowned designer Anamika Khanna on Sunday during India Couture Week 2023.

Athiya Shetty stole the show for famous designer Anamika Khanna on Sunday, the sixth day of the ongoing India Couture Week 2023. The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) is hosting the event, which is taking place at the Taj Palace Hotel. Athiya Shetty was dressed in a stunning combination of modern and old components, including stolen artwork that was special to her.

Athiya Shetty strutted down the ramp in a beige floor-length dress for designer Anamika Khanna. Her embroidered dress combined modern and vintage elements and included a thigh-high slit, 3D appliqué work, flowers, pearls, and threadwork. The ‘Mubarakan‘ star accessorized with a striking necklace and beautiful makeup to go with her embroidered clothing. Anamika Khanna showed off her ensembles, which were inspired by art and included components from both the past and the present.

Athiya Shetty Looks Like a Vision in Anamika Khanna’s Couture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

Athiya Shetty’s entire ensemble was evidence of Anamika Khanna’s love of the arts, and the actress expertly finished her look, showing creativity in all its splendour. Athiya added that Anamika had also created her wedding lehenga as she reflected on the significance of the occasion, making the experience of walking the ramp feel like it had come full circle for her.

Athiya Shetty Sets The Stage on Fire at ICW 2023:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Athiya Shetty’s fans and followers flooded the comment section. They dropped fire and heart-eye emojis for her. Netizens hailed Athiya’s phenomenal walk on the ramp and well we agree. One of the users wrote, “She is perfect for a model 🔥 (sic).” Another user wrote, “Her walk🔥🔥🔥👏 (sic).” The third user wrote, “God she Slayed 😍 (sic).”

What do you think about Athiya Shetty’s look at ICW 2023?

