Athiya Shetty has always gravitated for classic Indian attire with a minimalist aesthetic. She frequently wears lehengas and saris, but the actor also prefers casual kurtas. Her love for the silhouette is clear, whether it’s for a promotional event or a festive occasion. Her collection is highlighted with a diversity of millennial-friendly styles, whether it’s a distinctive Anarkali or a statement sharara set. This time again the diva made a fashion statement in ethereal white paradise jacket set.Also Read - Suniel Shetty Breaks Silence on Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s Marriage: 'The Sooner, The Better'

Athiya Shetty wore the three piece silk ensemble which includes a crop top, pant, and a translucent full-sleeved jacket. The motifs weave in fascinating narrative with tropical trees and flamingo figurines. To complete her look, the diva went with a subtle makeup, bright contour, light shade eyeshadow and dark pink lip shade. She style her hair in a tight, middle partitioned bun that made her look even more stunning. She made her ethnic ensemble more unique by wearing This piece which is one-of-a-kind due to the meticulously put crystals and fluorite stones. The Fairuzah Necklace and earrings are a modern heirloom that is inspired by old royal jewellery. Also Read - Athiya Shetty Reacts to Wedding Rumours With KL Rahul, Reveals Who is She Moving in With

Athiya Shetty wore this stunning ensemble designed by the prominent fashion designer Anita Dongre. The whole outfit is available on the website, you can add it in your wardrobe too. The whole fabric jacket set is priced at Rs 75,000. The FAIRUZAH EARRINGS is of Rs 10,100 and FAIRUZAH NECKLACE is of Rs 42,900. And the entire set including earrings will costs you Rs 1,28,000.

On professional front, Athiya is going to make her debut in the digital space and is working on the two upcoming projects . The actor told TOI “I am working on two projects currently, and the announcements may happen soon. One is a film that will have a theatrical release, while the other might head to OTT. We are not sure yet about the latter right now.”

