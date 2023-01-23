Home

Athiya Shetty's Bridal Lehenga PICS: Actress Looks Ethereal in Blush Pink Lehenga With Floral Detailing - Check Stunning Look

Athiya Shetty’s Bridal Lehenga PICS: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. The newlyweds wore peach and beige coloured outfits on their special day. The actress looked nothing short of a dream in a full sleeves blush pink lehenga with heavy floral detailing by designer Anamika Khanna. Athiya Shetty accessorized the magnificent lehenga with a matching silk organza for her veil and her dupatta. The bride won our hearts with her dainty maangtika, matching earrings, and a bold kundan neckpiece. The groom, on the other hand, completed his better half in an embroidered beige sherwani. He rounded up his look with a layered emerald neckpiece.

Athiya Shetty shared her mesmerising wedding photos on Instagram and captioned them, “In your light, I learn how to love… ♥️ Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness. 🙏🏽”

ATHIYA SHETTY-KL RAHUL’S DREAMY WEDDING PHOTOS

Designer Anamika Khanna talked to Vogue India about Athiya Shetty’s blush pink lehenga. She revealed that her chikankari wedding lehenga took approximately 10000 hours to make. The designer said, “Athiya’s stylist Ami Patel and Athiya and I worked in tandem on the styling of the lehenga. I provided a few inputs on how she could drape the veil and dupatta. We kept it traditional and ethereal. Athiya is a soft bride and one that puts comfort first. So it was important that we kept that in the wedding lehenga too.”

Talking about Athiya Shetty’s customised lehenga, she said, “We created an extremely fine piece of chikankari, as well as jaali ka kaam and zardozi. In terms of the colour, it is an old-rose colour and even the metallic colours that we’ve used on the lehenga are slightly burnt and old-world.”

Big congratulations to Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul!