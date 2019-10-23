Atrial fibrillation is a medical condition that is characterised by an irregular heartbeat that can increase your susceptibility to develop blood clots and stroke. It is a type of heart arrhythmia that brings symptoms like heart palpitations, shortness of breath, dizziness, confusion, fatigue, etc. Atrial fibrillation occurs when the upper and lower chambers of the heart called atria and ventricles do not work in sync. The former contracts quickly than the latter and cause damage to the heart. Old age, history of a heart attack in family, being a male, thyroid condition, obesity, etc. increase your risk of developing from atrial fibrillation. As far as diagnosis of this condition is concerned, you may go through a physical exam to get your lungs, pulse, and blood pressure checked. Also, doctors may ask you to go through an electrocardiogram test. In case your condition has been confirmed but you are observing any symptoms, you do not require treatment and atrial fibrillation will stop on its own. However, those with prominent symptoms need to go through electrical cardioversion, catheter ablation, or atrioventricular node ablation.

Atrial fibrillation is known to get worse with time even if you have received treatment once. So, it is better to avoid the condition in the first place instead of looking for a permanent solution to the problem. Here, we tell you about a few things that you need to keep in mind in order to prevent the condition.

Avoid caffeine intake

According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, the caffeine present in coffee acts as a stimulant that can increase your heart rate and increase your risk of developing atrial fibrillation. Regular coffee consumption can also lead to increased blood pressure, which is again a risk factor for various cardiovascular problems.

Eat a heart-healthy food

It is advised to eat protein-rich food like walnuts, salmon, meat, etc. to keep atrial fibrillation at bay. Also, have food low in vitamin K as this nutrient will cause thickening of the blood. Bananas, celery, green beans, mushrooms, pumpkin, etc. are considered low in this nutrient. Additionally, avoid anti-inflammatory food like refined carbohydrates, trans fats, alcohol, etc.

Do yoga

Yoga is an old way to do exercise. It includes various breathing techniques, body postures, and meditation. According to experts in the field, practicing yoga regularly can decrease the amount of A-fib episodes. Yoga poses can also reduce inflammation and stress which are two major reasons behind the onset of atrial fibrillation.