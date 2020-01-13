Autism is a neurological condition that is characterized by problems in communication and behaviour. According to the data of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 1 in 59 children had autism spectrum disorder in the year 2018 worldwide. And, recently, a research conducted at the Rutgers University has revealed that 1 in 4 children with autism is not diagnosed leading to delayed treatment. Researchers say that the best time to intervene in the disorder is when your autistic child is young.

The condition is not much difficult to notice and confirm. You just need to be aware of certain common signs and symptoms. Some of them include a lack of eye contact and listening ability, a problem in understanding speech and decoding facial expressions, hypersensitivity to touch, sights, sounds, a problem in adapting to changes, etc. There are basically 4 types of disorders that fall into the category of autism spectrum disorder. Read on to know about them.

Asperger’s syndrome

First described in the 1940s, Asperger’s syndrome is characterized by difficulties in social and communication skills. Kids suffering from this condition are usually very intelligent however they face issues in voicing their thoughts out. Also, they feel awkward when somebody talks to them. Asperger’s syndrome is also called high-functioning autism. This is because symptoms of autism are less severe in this condition and people have normal intelligence.

Autistic disorder

It is a condition that shows symptoms including repetitive behaviours, a problem in non-verbal communication and social skills. It is a developmental disorder that lasts throughout a person’s life. The autistic disorder can occur due to an array of reasons like family history, metabolic imbalance, genetic disorder, low birth weight, etc.

Childhood disintegrative disorder

Childhood disintegrative disorder is a rare and severe condition that is known to melt away a child’s abilities. Also known as Heller syndrome, it is characterized by a loss of previously acquired social skills and the ability to communicate.

Pervasive developmental disorder

The pervasive developmental disorder is severe than Asperger’s syndrome. But it is not as damaging as an autistic disorder. Its common symptoms include high-pitched voice, trouble controlling emotions, performing repetitive behaviour, etc.