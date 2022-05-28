When it comes to ways to improve your health and wellness, correcting your posture might not be the first thing that comes to your mind. However, it can have a big impact on whether or not you develop chronic conditions like osteoporosis, arthritis, or bone spurs, as well as how your body feels and works on a daily basis.Also Read - Best Posture-Correcting Yoga Asanas

Poor posture, can have a variety of negative repercussions on your body. Some muscles will be sore and achy if they are overworked. Correcting your posture can help you get rid of chronic muscle and back discomfort. Dr Priya Singh, Women’s health Physiotherapist and Lactation consultant talks with Hindustan Times about the three common bad postures people may practice unknowingly. Also Read - 5 Simple Moves to Improve Your Poor Posture Caused by Sitting All Day

3 Common posture mistakes that people make:

The first very commonly practiced posture during sitting is ‘slouching’ and ‘forward head’ where the load of upper back, neck and head is going or dropping forward.

Second common posture is tilting towards one side excessively; again this could be noticed during sitting or in standing.

The next posture that is a little difficult to get aware of is a forward or backward tilts while standing. It is like drawing an imaginary line from the long axis of your head till your foot but the line does not seem straight, it would appear oblique.

How can you correct these posture mistakes?

Exercise: When you’ve been in bad posture for a long time, there are a variety of exercises that can help you restore your posture and relieve aching muscles. Stretching, yoga, planks, and other forms of exercise can help relieve muscle tension and return your body to its best condition.

Short breaks: Taking short breaks between work hours, whether for a short walk or merely to breathe, can assist.

Position your laptop right: The second thing we must remember is to position our laptop screen at eye level and at a proper distance. A comfy chair and a foot rest might help you practice excellent posture more effectively.

Stretching and strength training on regular basis: The last but most crucial point to remember is to engage in regular stretching and strength training, which is essential for maintaining excellent posture and overall health.