The sun gods are never kind to unprotected skin and hair during the sultry weather. Summer skin comes with its own set of problems such as breakouts, and oily skin. runny makeup, etc. etc. while most of us make immediate changes in our skincare routine to come back the icky summer skin and avoid skin issues, the hair often gets neglected. The result is hair fall and coarse and dry hair.

Seasonal hair fall is temporary but it can be frustrating. Summer hair follies can be easily avoided by taking extra care of the hair and avoiding the following list of mistakes.

Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics shares 7 hair fall mistakes you must avoid during summer.

Not protecting from UV rays: Think of the amount of sunscreen you use on your skin and still get tanned. Not think of the damage the UV rays are causing to your unprotected tresses. The harsh sun rays not only damage the hair by sucking all the moisture out of it but also fade the colour and is the leading cause of summer hair fall. The solution is simple i.e., just use a scarf or a hat to cover your hair when going out and use a hair sunscreen.

Soaking in chlorinated water without protection: Swimming pools, water parts, rain dances seem like a godsend in summers but did you know that the extra chlorine in water causes long term damage to the hair? This is because the compounds in chlorine cause the hair follicles to release sebum and make hair dry, dull, brittle, and rough. The solution is to wear a swimming cap always, second is to wash your hair with clean water as soon as you step out and the third is to use a little protective serum or coconut oil on hair before going in water.

Shampooing or washing your hair every day: It is tempting to wash your hair every day because of all the sweat, oil, and dirt. But it makes it dry too as it prevents natural oil distribution. restrict shampooing to 2-3 times a week. Use a good shampoo and conditioner that suits your hair type.

Using hot water: We all love styling and often use warm showers thinking it helps keep the dirt away and improves circulation. The truth is that a too warm a shower will cause your hair follicles to lose essential oils and leave them susceptible to damage and breakage. Therefore, when you are tempted to switch to hot water when shampooing make sure that you switch to cold after conditioning.

Keeping the hair tied tight: Topknots, buns, and high ponytails are our go-to hairstyles in summers but they put extra pressure on the strands and the scalp and can lead to breakage. keep your hairstyles simple in loose buns, and simple braids or even leave them open once in a while.

Ignoring oil massages: Scalp and hair need nourishment all year round and massages help improve blood circulation and stimulate the follicles. Therefore, don't ignore the champi and opt for it once weak at least.

Not using hair masks: Many of us spend the summer days and nights working in the cool air of an air conditioner. But little do we realize that the AC is sucking the moisture from our hair and increasing breakage. To avoid this, make sure that you use a good conditioner every time you wash your hair and use a hair mask once a week.

A little care will go a long way in keeping your hair lustrous, strong, and shiny all year long.