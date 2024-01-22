Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 7 Delectable Bhog Items Packed in Special Prasad Box- Check Details!

Home

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inaugration: A special box of 'prasad' has been prepared for invitees after the Pran Pratishta ceremony. The saffron-coloured box contains at least 7 bhog items

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Prathista is all set to take place in a few hours. The mega event will be a historic moment witnessed live by esteemed guests including the Prime Minister, politicians and celebrities. To celebrate the auspicious event, devotees across India pour love through gifts, donations, prasad and more. As per the TOI report, a special box of ‘prasad’ has been prepared for invitees after the Pran Pratishta ceremony.

The saffron-coloured box contains at least 7 items. Also, the box has the logos of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and the Hanuman Garhi. It comes in a specially designed bag. The prasad box contains:

AYODHYA RAM MANDIR: SPECIAL PRASAD BOX WILL CONTAIN 7 BHOG ITEMS

Tulsi Dal

Ramdana Chikki

Akshat and Roli

2 ghee Mawa Ladoos

Gur Revdi

Sweet Cardamom seeds

a Ram diya

Along with this, the guests will also be served Maha Prasad cooked in pure desi ghee. Under the guidance of Temple Trust, the food has been prepared by 200 people and contains more than 5,000 kg of ingredients.

Also, the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram will start around 12:30 pm and end at 1: p.m. The grand event will witness army helicopters showering flowers on Ayodhya and 30 artists playing different Indian musical instruments at the time of Aarti. Besides, all the guests will be given bells which they will be ringing during the Aarti. Over 13 thousand security personnel have been deployed in and around Ayodhya to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the mega temple event.

On January 18, the 51-inch black stone idol of Lora Ram Lalla was placed in Ayodhya. People across the world are waiting for the grand muhurat of the Pran Praitshtha ceremony.

