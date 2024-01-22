Home

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Celebrations: Rituals And Auspicious Timings For Worshipping Lord Ram at Home

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Celebrations: Rituals And Auspicious Timings For Worshipping Lord Ram at Home

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ceremony: Individuals who are unable to attend the grand event in person have the opportunity to participate in a special home worship ceremony. This article will provide you with shubh muhurat and auspicious rituals to observe for worshipping Lord Ram at home.

With just a few hours left for the mega ‘Pran Pratishta’ ceremony of the Ram Mandir, Ayodhya has been decked up with all sorts of decorations. The city is prepared to welcome not only the esteemed visitors but also Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to grace the occasion and inaugurate the temple today. Individuals who are unable to attend the grand event in person have the opportunity to participate in a special home worship ceremony. This article will provide you with shubh muhurat and auspicious rituals to observe for worshipping Lord Ram at home.

Auspicious Time

The recommended auspicious time falls between 12:00 pm to 12:45 pm on January 22, coinciding with the grand Ayodhya Mandir ceremony. Devotees can engage in the auspicious event virtually at their homes, ensuring a meaningful experience.

Rituals

Begin the worship by thoroughly cleaning the temple or the designated sacred place within your home.

Also, wake up early morning and take a bath before beginning the Lord Ram Puja

Symbolise a divine connection by applying a tilak of fragrant sandalwood on your forehead.

Chose light-coloured clothes for the sacred occasion

At the entrance, create a Swastika and Om to symbolise auspiciousness and the divine presence.

Purify the deity, by giving the idol a ceremonial bath

Beneath the temple, decorate a small puja table with rangoli designs to celebrate the auspicious ocassion

Enhance the atmosphere with marigold and jasmine petals to signify purity and divine love.

While arranging the Bhog, use a clean red cloth wrapped around the table

Chant the Ram Mantra ‘Om Ram Ramay Namah’ 108 times, visulaising the radiant form of Lord Ram

