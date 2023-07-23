Home

Ayurveda Diet For Monsoon: 4 Principal Measures to Improve Gut Health in Rainy Season

An Ayurvedic-based diet can improve your health all year long, but it's especially beneficial during the monsoon. Maintain good health by eating in accordance with Ayurveda.

Ayurveda Diet For Monsoon: It is crucial to take additional care of your health during this time of year because the monsoon has arrived, we must deal with a shift in our diets, and there are unpredictable weather changes. According to traditional Ayurvedic beliefs, the body weakens throughout the summer owing to the heat, and during the monsoons, one would experience a further decline in metabolism capability and be more prone to stomach discomforts and even infections. Dr. Subash S. Markande, Consulting physician, SwaSwara told IANS a few principal measures to mitigate the effect of low metabolic activity and improve gut health.

1) FOODS TO EAT DURING MONSOON:

The food should majorly consist of unctuous (fats and oils), (slight) sour, less sweet, salty tastes, and foods which are simple and of easily digestible nature.

Old grains and rice harvested and stored for more than sixty days, wheat, soups of pulses, and even goat meat are beneficial. While ghee and milk should be taken with the food in order to sustain and balance the metabolism.

Vegetables such as pumpkin, bottle gourd, drumstick, ridge gourd, garlic, and fenugreek are beneficial and supportive to sustain the body tissues.

Preparations with dals such as khichadi, kadi, rice gruels, simple jeera rice, upmaare also good to consume daily.

Food should be eaten while warm.

Chew and eat a small piece of ginger, jaggery, or rock salt prior to each meal to aid your digestion.

2) WARM DRINKS FOR THE MONSOON SEASON

Warm or even slightly hot drinks are recommended as they assist to kindle the digestive fire.

Boiled water

Ginger water

Cumin water

Coriander water

How to prepare it?

Boil approximately 1 liter of water thoroughly in a container and add around ½ tsp of Ginger /Cumin seeds or Coriander seeds to it and bring to a boil. Cover the water with a lid. Allow the preparation to settle for about 30 mins before drinking it. Important – once these herbal water are prepared they should be consumed within 6 hours of preparation.

3) FOODS TO AVOID DURING MONSOON

As the metabolism slows down during the Monsoons, food items and preparations which are heavy to digest should ideally be avoided eg, ice creams, dairy, oily food stuff – deep fried etc.

Potatoes, leafy vegetables, tubers, raw foods and salads, pre-packed foods, curd, red meat, excess water, and liquids.

Avoid complex food preparations such as biryani, chole, rajma, etc, or simply eat them in moderation.

4) LIFESTYLE CHANGES DURING MONSOON

A healthy diet needs to be supported with a healthy lifestyle to acquire the desired benefits.

Avoid sleeping during day time, and avoid exertion and over-exercising too.

Keep your surroundings dry and clean. Do not allow water to accumulate.

Avoid walking in dirty rainwater and getting wet in the rain. If you happen to get wet, change into dry clothes and dry your head at the earliest.

Keep your body warm.

Dry clothes using loban and dry neem leaves to keep the fungus away.

(With inputs from IANS)

