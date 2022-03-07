People go on fasting on auspicious occasions. Fasting is where people prefer not eating either completely or just eat a few for a specific period of time. Fasts usually last from 12 to 24 hours. There are different kind of fasts. They are intermittent fasts, water fasts, fruit fasts, etc. Fasting helps in improving gut health and detoxifying the body.Also Read - Ayurveda Tips: 6 Health Reasons Why You Should Eat Ghee on an Empty Stomach

Taking it to Instagram, Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar shared important facts about fasting and the right kind of food to consume during such days. An excerpt from the caption read,” Fasting does wonders to your physical as well as mental health. It helps you with many health disorders from PCOS, Obesity , High cholesterol, Liver disorders, Cancer, Thyroid, IBS , Hormonal Imbalance, Auto-immune disorders, Skin diseases, Stress & stress induced disorders, Acne, Dull-skin and lot more.” Also Read - 4 Immunity-Boosting Fruit Recipes you Can Try at Home

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya (@drdixa_healingsouls)

Also Read - 5 Kitchen Friendly Foods That Can Help in Boosting Physical And Mental Health

What Are The Different Types of Fast?

Dry fast (no food- no water)

Fasting on water

Fasting on fruits

Fasting on liquids (herbal drinks)

Fasting from grains

Fasting from sugar and salt

Fasting from social media

Fasting from negativity

IF (intermittent fasting)

Circadian rhythm fasting

CIF (Circadian Intermittent fasting)

What Are Healthy Fasting Foods?

Fruits

Nuts

Dairy (milk, curd, buttermilk)

Rajgira/kuttu roti

Sabudana khichdi

Boiled sweet potatoes & potatoes

Coconut water/ Sugarcane juice

Home made sweets

Dr Dixa warned about eating unhealthy chips during fasting. “Please do not resort to unhealthy chips, falhari chiwda and fried food. Its better not to fast than eat unhealthy food that leads to various disorders,” says Ayurveda expert.