Acne is a condition that is caused due to the excess production of oil from the sebaceous glands. Tarunya pidaka is the ayurvedic name for acne. You can control acne by following a set of Ayurveda remedies. The traditional Ayurveda offers a holistic approach for treating the acne, says Dr Reason K John, Birla Ayurveda.

Causes for the growth of Acne

According to Ayurveda, acne is an imbalance of the three doshas namely vata, pitta and kapha. However, the main cause of acne is the vitiation of the pitta dosha. Vitiated pitta dosha manifests in the skin and it vitiates rasa dathu, rakta dathu, mamsa dathu. It leads to the condition of Tarunya pidaka.

The excessive intake of oily, salty, sugary and sour foods is also one of the essential reasons behind acne formation.

Ayurvedic Treatment to control Acne

The Ayurvedic line of treatment brings to the fore the importance of a proper diet, lifestyle, internal medications and external medications. The Ayurvedic remedies help in reducing the acne from the root. Following are some of the recommended steps for acne:

Correction in the regular diet – It is advised to enhance the diet by eliminating the oily, salty, sugary and sour foodstuffs from the daily diet. The addition of herbs including fennel, coriander seeds, Indian gooseberry (amla) and aloe vera is not only a pathway for diminishing acne but also helps in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Along with this, it is strictly instructed to not squeeze the acne lesions.

Internal medications – It comprises of various medications like Mahathikthakam kashayam, Mahamanjistadi kashayam, Patoladi kashayam, Nimbadi kashayam, Khadiraristam and Kaishoraguggulu vati. It should be taken under the supervision of a doctor only.

Panchakarma treatments – Panchakarma is called five actions or five treatments. The basic property of this treatment includes the elimination of extra doshas and subsequently correcting imbalances in them. Some of the treatments like Snehana, Swedana, Vamana, Virechana & Rakthamoksha will give miraculous results on acne.

External medications – The external medications like Mukhalepa, Ayurvedic facial, Navara facial, Fruit facial are immensely effective in the treatment of acne.