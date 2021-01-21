Bird flu is a viral infection that is quite prevalent these days in different parts of India. Also, known as avian influenza, bird flu is fatal to birds and can easily affect humans after coming in direct contact with a carrier or saliva or feces of an infected bird. H5N1 virus causes this deadly disease. It was first discovered in humans in 1997. Bird flu is characterized by muscle ache, respiratory difficulties, fever, diarrhea, cough, etc. in humans. Also Read - Over 5,000 Birds Culled in Maharashtra's Pune After Samples Test Positive For Bird Flu

To keep this infection at bay, you need to keep your immunity strong. Ayurveda suggests following an immunity-favouring diet and lifestyle to be healthy and effectively fight against diseases. Waking up on time, sleeping at least for 7 hours, drinking enough water, and exercising are some of the most significant factors on which your immunity depends. A disturbed sleep cycle is known to affect your defense system’s ability to act properly and various Doshas. To strengthen your immune system, here are certain impactful tips that you should follow. Also Read - Bird Flu in Poultry Confirmed in 5 States So Far, Culling Operations On

Give that extra herb touch

You can add a few herbs like Ginger, garlic, turmeric in your daily diet to avoid bird flu kind of infections. These herbs give strength to the body for fighting back and also protect our body from getting infected.

Nasya to keep your respiratory system in shape

Every morning putting two to four drops of Anu tail in each nostril will give strength to the respiratory system. This therapy is known as Nasya. This also helps in flushing out pollutants or foreign bodies from the nasal cavity and prevents them from crossing the nasal pathway.

Remove toxins with oil pulling therapy, gargling, and steam inhalation

One of the other important therapy is oil pulling therapy, it can be done by holding lukewarm oil in the mouth for a few seconds followed by gargling with lukewarm water with a pinch of salt and turmeric along with steam inhalation. Oil pulling therapy, gargling, and steam inhalation help in removing toxins and boost the immunity of the person.

Start your morning with one spoon of Chyawanprash

One more important add on in daily life is Chyawanprash. Every morning during breakfast taking one spoon of Chyawanprash helps in boosting immunity and strengthens the respiratory system.

Golden milk

Before sleeping, taking golden milk (Milk with sugar and pinch of turmeric) is one of the best remedies to get rid of symptoms like fever, cold and running nose, etc.