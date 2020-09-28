When we talk about fashion in Bollywood, neon trend and funky clothes, the first name that pops up in our heads is of super talented Ranveer Singh. Apart from his acting skills, he manages to be in news for his style and unmatchable swag. But he is not alone in the B-town who loves showing his love for fluorescent clothes. There are a few more for whom fashion is fun and funky shades are just love. That’s why we say men in Bollywood like dressing up in neon. You don’t believe us? Have a look at them for yourself. Also Read - Fashion Forward: FDCI Releases Dates For India Fashion Week

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer knows how to ace the neon green outfits better than anyone else. Look at the pictures above where he can be seen slaying in a neon green pantsuit. Ranveer paired this quirky outfit with a white t-shirt inside and completed the look with white and black sunglasses.

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh has an absolute love for sportswear trend and pop colours. You will mostly find him donning neon outfits and slaying in them. His confidence makes him look dashing in even the funniest attire.

Arjun Kapoor

This picture was clicked in New York on Arjun Kapoor’s 34th birthday. He was in a café with his lady love, Malaika Arora and they both were showing their love affairs with neon.

Ayushman Khurana

Ayushman Khurana seemingly loves experimenting with his roles in movies and his style. He seems to like adding some fun to his fashion through a quirky neon trend.