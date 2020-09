The Covid-19 lockdown has helped many explore skills beyond what they usually do. While most have been cooking, baking, kitchen gardening and even cutting hair, some Bollywood actresses turned beauty experts for fans, with skin and haircare solutions and make-up tutorials on social media. Also Read - Karishma Kapoor Shares Her Beauty Secrets Through Her Instagram Posts

Here are a few of the Bollywood celeb set, who shared their tips and tricks to look good without stepping out.

ANUSHKA SHARMA

Actress and mum-to-be Anushka shared the importance of dental hygiene on Instagram. The actress-producer spotlighted the necessity of regularly practicing the ancient Ayurvedic method of oil pulling. She shared a string of pictures on Instagram where she is seen performing the “morning ritual”.

“My morning ritual of Oil pulling in the company of my sweet-smoosh-doggo Dude! Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice known as ‘kavala’ or ‘gundusha’, a dental technique that involves swishing little oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for few minutes and then spitting it out. This action is excellent for dental hygiene and health and also draws out toxins in the body. As we are all using this time to take better care of our health and improve our immunity I thought of sharing this. Hopefully, it will be as beneficial to you too,” she wrote.

RAVEENA TANDON

Raveena shared the ancient remedies to prevent hairfall. She shared a video on Instagram, where she talked about the benefits of “amla” or gooseberries.

In the video, she said in Hindi: “Stress and chemicals in water are a reason for hairfall”, adding: “There’s no better solution for hair fall than amla.”

For thin or falling hair, she suggests eating a couple of amlas everyday. She also shared the recipe of creating a hair mask to control hairfall.

She captioned the video: “#itsawednesday! Bringing to you the ancient remedy to strengthen your hair and prevent hair fall! Do try this! #beautytalkieswithravz.”

BHUMI PEDNEKAR

Bhumi treated her followers with a tutorial on how she does her make-up. In the video, the actress gave a step-by-step demonstartion on how to put make-up on.

“Just for fun!” she captioned her effort.

MALAIKA ARORA

Dancing diva Malaika Arora posted a video talking about the benefits of aloe vera, and shared that she uses it on herself because she has sensitive skin.

Alongside the video, Malaika wrote: “Skin issue is something that almost everyone in the world resonates with irrespective of their age or gender. Some have dry skin, some have oily, some have acne prone skin and some have extremely sensitive skin like I do. I have to be extremely careful of what I put in my skin cos any wrong product can do more damage than benefit.”

Malaika said she swears by fresh aloe vera gel. “A natural ingredient that I swear by for my skin is fresh Aloe vera gel right from my very own home garden. Fresh Aloe vera agrees with most of the skin types so anyone can try it. Just cut one piece, slice it open and scoop up the gooey goodness from within and apply it evenly on ur face like a cooling mask. Rinse it with cold water after sometime and voila! Your skin will feel fresh and smooth all day long.”

KIRTI KULHARI

Kirti shared that having natural juices is her secret of energy. She posted a picture drinking a glass of vegetable juice.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “‘Juice is the secret of my energy… I love juices… This is a mixed vegetable juice… Contains lauki, beetroot, palak, pudina, adrak, tomatoes, cucumber , nimbu and some sendha namak (salt) pretty much my whole fridge contents.”