Babies usually love bathing. If your little is not enjoying this time of the day, there is something wrong with your baby's body or your ways. Bathing not only cleans your child's body but helps him sleep also. If your bundle of joy cries or wails during the bathing session and seems to hate being inside water, you need to understand your little one's water woes. Below, we provide certain reasons that may be bothering your toddler and instilling a fear of bathing in him.

Temperature of Water

Make sure when you take your baby for a bath, the water is not too hot or too cold otherwise he is going to cry like hell. A baby's skin is quite sensitive and may develop rashes or burn if exposed to water with extreme temperature. So, always give a bath to your baby with lukewarm water so that he can enjoy the time.

Check The Flow of Water

Do not pour water on your child heavily. The flow of water should be medium or slow. The best way to give your little bunny, a nice bath is by making him sit in a tub and slowly pouring water on him.

Look For Rashes on His Body

Rashes and sores can give a burning sensation when you apply soap and water on them. So, if your baby cries too much while taking a bath, you should check if he has developed any rashes or skin problem. If it is there, apply an ointment and do not apply soap in that area.

Recall When Your Baby Had Milk

Hunger and restlessness may be the reason why your baby cries during the bath. So, always make sure he is well-fed and well-rested before you take him for a nice bathing session.