New Delhi: A baby boy has been born in Iraq’s Duhok region with three penises, it has created medical history. According to the doctors, he is the first-ever-human who is born with such an affliction. The three-month-old baby has been diagnosed with a condition called ‘Triphallia.’ Also Read - Manohar Parrikar Health Update: Goa CM's Condition Absolutely Stable, Claims Minister Vishwajit Rane; Says 'Wrong Information Spread on Social Media'

The doctors revealed that the parents took their three-month-old baby to the hospital after they discovered two skin projections at the base of his scrotum. On examining the baby, doctors found out that the baby had two more penises growing out of his scrotum. As reported by Outlook, the first penis was growing out near the root of his primary penis, the other one was growing under the scrotum. The case has baffled the doctors. It is a rare case as the baby was never exposed to drugs while he was in the womb and it was reported that the boy’s family does not have a history of genetic anomaly. Also Read - Karunanidhi Health Updates: DMK Chief's Condition Normalising After 'Transient Setback', Responding to Treatment

A team led by Shakir Saleem Jabali and Ayad Ahmed Mohammed wrote in the International Journal of Surgery Case said, “Triphallia (three penises) is an unreported condition in humans until now. Patients with supernumerary penises have a unique presentations and no cases are identical. Treatment is difficult because it poses medical, ethical, and cosmetic aspects. A combined multidisciplinary team is required for the management and long-term follow-up is required. Excision or reconstruction of the duplicate penis is required depending on the corporal development and anatomy of the urethra.” Also Read - Atal Bihari Vajpayee Diagnosed With Urinary Tract Infection, Says AIIMS; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Visit Former PM

What is Triphallia?

It is a condition when a child is born with two penises, and it affects one in six million boys. In 1609, the first case was reported by swiss doctor Johannes Jacob Wecker after he analysed a cadaver. Since then, around 1000 cases have come to light. Although the condition is not life-threatening, it can lead to health complications.

According to Healthline, the condition is associated with many other conditions that do cause medical problems. People with diphallia often experience other congenital defects, including digestive and urinary tract problems.