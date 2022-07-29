Where baby care is concerned, cleanliness and hygiene are of prime importance. This is more so in summer and the monsoons. A baby’s skin is very tender and has to get used to seasonal changes. Some common complaints that babies and infants suffer from are chapping, ‘crawler’s knee,’ rubbed elbows and diaper rash. A scaly condition of the scalp, known as “cradle cap” is also common among babies.Also Read - Diabetes And Skin Problems: 5 Expert-Backed Tips on How to Prevent Skin Issues in Diabetes

Babies are prone to rashes. If rashes persist for more than a day, consult your doctor before giving a massage. The powder keeps the diaper region dry. But avoid using too much powder, as it can settle in the folds and crevices of the baby's skin. Baby massage is probably the most important part of baby care. Apart from benefits to the body, massage plays an important role in healthy emotional development. Studies show that massage helps to strengthen emotional bonds and gives the baby a sense of security and well-being. Ayurveda advocates the choice of oil according to the season. Pure olive oil has a gentle effect. It is light and easily absorbed. Avoid oils with heavy perfumes. Massage has many physical benefits too. In the initial months, the baby hardly has any physical activity. Massage helps blood circulation, muscle tone and growth. The practice of leaving the baby in the sun, after the massage, for about ten minutes, helps in the formation of Vitamin D, aiding the development of healthy bones and preventing diseases like rickets. But, the baby should not be left in the sun too long, as it can cause sunburn. Keep the baby's head and face away from direct sunlight.

Remove rings and other such items before massaging and bathing the baby, so that no injury is caused. Keep your nails short. Use simple stroking movements and ensure that the baby's arms and legs are not pulled too firmly. All movements should be smooth and rhythmic. The head and face should not be massaged. Take care around the region of the umbilical cord, especially during the first few weeks. The baby should not be massaged if there is any fever or disease. Seek your doctor's advice first.

The fact remains that caring for your baby, and giving the daily massage and bath can be a wonderful way of communicating, which eliminates the need for words. You are sure to remember and cherish these moments for the rest of your life.