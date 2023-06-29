Home

Bakra Eid 2023 Recipe: Try This Easy Mutton Burra Kebab at Home And Make Festivities More Delectable

Bakra-Eid 2023: Make your Eid more special and sumptuous with this Chef's special recipe for cooking Mutton Burra Kebabs!

Bakra Eid 2023- Enjoy Special meals this Eid (Freepik)

People are ready with their new outfits all ironed, women have adorned their palms with beautiful mehndi designs with Bakra-Eid festivities on the go. Festivals mean family, friends, traditions, gifts and the most important – festive feasts! Bakra Eid is celebrated on all over India, with great joy and zeal. It is also an occasion to meet family and friends and offer prayers. This day is widely marked as a holiday. Some people even host parties at their homes. And they enjoy a delicious family feast together.

It is that time of the year when families are also busy cooking so of the most elaborate and delectable meals. Chicken tikkas, kebabs, biryani to more sumptuous meals are ready to lay on the tables. If you are still thinking to make a quick, unique addition to the meal table, here is an easy-to-make recipe for preparing mutton burra kebab by Chef Sandipan Ghosh, CYK Hospitalities.

Mutton Burra Kebab Recipe: Ingredients

8-piece mutton chops

1 no. onion (medium-sized)

2-inch ginger

10 no. garlic

30 gm Papaya skin

2 tbsp Lime Juice

2 tbsp Salt

1 tsp black salt

2 tbsp chili powder

1 tbsp Kashmiri red chili powder

1 tbsp shahi garam masala

1 tsp kasuri methi

1tsp black pepper

2 tbsp malt vinegar

4 tbsp mustard oil

½ cup hung yogurt

For the Dhungar

1 piece of small charcoal

1 teaspoon ghee

2-3 clove

Step-by-Step Process to Make Mutton Burra Kebab

Trim off the excess fat on the mutton chop, but don’t trim all, keep around 15-20 % as it makes the chop flavourful. Make a paste of onion, ginger, garlic, papaya skin, lime juice, salt, black salt, red chili powder, kashmiri red chili powder, shahi garam masala, kasuri methi and malt vinegar, mustard oil. Mix the paste with yogurt and rub the same for 5-6 minutes on a large plate so that the oil & spices start working & releasing their aroma, color & flavor. Prick the meat and marinate the meat with the paste & let it sit for a minimum of 2-3 hours. Burn a piece of charcoal and place it in the bowl. Add 1 tsp ghee over the charcoal and cover it plate for 15 minutes to smoke the meat. Grease the grill tray and place the marinated mutton on it. Preheat 200 degrees Celsius in the oven and bake for 30 to 40 minutes. Turn them midway and cook until done and char over the flame. Once they have the grill marks, place them on a plate. For serving these kebabs, take them out on a plate and place a half-cut lemon along with onion rings and some mint chutney with it.

Happy Eating and Happy Bakra-Eid!

