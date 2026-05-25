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Bakrid 2026 holdiay in India: May 27 or 28, when will country celebrate Eid al-Adha?

Bakrid 2026 holdiay in India: May 27 or 28, when will country celebrate Eid al-Adha?

Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic calendar. This year, people were confused about whether Bakrid would be celebrated on May 27 or May 28.

Eid al-Adha 2026 (Pic - ChatGPT)

The Muslim community in India will celebrate Eid al-Adha 2026, also known as Bakrid or Eid al-Zuha, next week. However, like every year, there was confusion over the festival’s date as it depends on the sighting of the moon. Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th of Dhu al-Hijjah according to the Islamic calendar. People were uncertain whether Bakrid would be observed on May 27 or May 28. Following recent announcements by religious organisations and government officials, Eid al-Adha has now been officially confirmed to be celebrated on Thursday, May 28, in most parts of India. Due to the confusion over the Eid holiday date, the Central Government also had to revise its official Bakrid holiday notification at the last moment.

Bakrid 2026 holdiay in India

According to moon-sighting committees and Islamic religious organisations, the Zil Hajj moon was not sighted in many parts of India on Sunday evening. Following this, officials confirmed that Eid al-Adha will now be celebrated a day later, on May 28. The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid also announced that the moon is likely to be sighted on Monday, thereby confirming Bakrid 2026 in India for Thursday, May 28. With the date now finalised, members of the Muslim community across the country are busy preparing for Eid prayers, sacrifice rituals, and celebrations with their families.

The central government has changed the date of Bakrid holiday

The uncertainty surrounding the moon sighting also impacted the government holiday calendar. In a revised notification, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions stated that all Central Government administrative offices located in Delhi and New Delhi will remain closed on May 28, 2026, on account of Eid al-Zuha (Bakrid). Earlier the government had declared this holiday for 27th May.

Following the revised announcement, people began searching the internet for information regarding holidays for schools, banks, offices, and other public institutions.

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Also Read: Bakra Eid 2026: Are banks, schools and colleges to remain open on May 28? Check key details here

Eid al-Adha 2026 in Kashmir, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Indonesia

Eid al-Adha in Kashmir is expected to be celebrated on Wednesday, May 27, as local religious leaders have reportedly confirmed the sighting of the moon. Similarly, countries such as Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Indonesia have also announced that Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on May 27 this year.

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