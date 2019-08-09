No festival is complete without food delicacies and no food delicacies are complete without desserts! This Bakrid, gorge on these desserts by Del Monte which we are sure your guests will love!

Pineapple Mousse

Ingredients:

· Pineapple bits (drained): 500 gms

· Cream: 1/2 cup

· Milk Chocolate: ¾ cup

· Heavy Cream: 1 ¼ cup

· Whipped cream, pineapple quarters and mint leaves for garnishing

Method:

· Grind the pineapple tidbits till crushed completely. Set aside.

· In a bowl, add cream and milk chocolate and microwave for 30 seconds. Whisk till smooth.

· In another bowl, add heavy cream and whip till soft peaks form. Add the milk chocolate and cream and mix well. Then fold in the pineapple mixture.

· Divide the mixture into six mini jars (use a piping bag for easy pouring), top with pineapple and refrigerate for at least 3 hours or overnight. Top with whipped cream, pineapple quarters and mint leaves before serving.

Peach and Coconut Pudding

Ingredients:

· 400 grams, canned peach, coarsely chopped, reserve the syrup (1/2 cup)

· 1/4 cup, dry coconut powder

· 2 eggs

· 100 ml, coconut milk

· 200 grams, flour

· 1 teaspoon, baking powder

· 1/2 teaspoon, baking soda

· 60 grams, butter

· 125 grams, caster sugar

Method:

· Preheat the oven at 350 degrees F and grease the ovenproof square dish of 8×8 square tin.

· In a bowl, combine flour, soda, baking powder, sugar and coconut. Mix well.

· In another bowl, combine butter, eggs and coconut milk.

· Add chopped peaches and egg mixture to a dry mix and stir to combine well. Pour the batter on the greased tin. Bake for 45 minutes until golden and skewer comes out clean. Once baked, poke the pudding cake and soak it with reserved syrup and pour the syrup in it, allow it to rest for few minutes. Cut in pieces and serve warm with Ice-cream or whipped cream