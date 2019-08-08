Bakrid is synonymous with joyful celebrations, get-togethers with loved ones and delectable, rich delicacies. Food is, indeed, one of the main highlights of the festival. It is no wonder then that there is so much planning and preparation that goes into the elaborate meals that families plan on this auspicious day of festivities. To give you some expert inspiration and to get you started with celebrations, here is a pulao recipe by Chef Shadab, Chef de Cuisine, Sofitel Mumbai BKC, that is simple and incredibly delicious. Make sure you have the ingredients in place and get cooking!

Murgh Bibi ka pulao

Ingredients:

Chicken Curry Cut: 250 gm

Basmati Rice: 150 gm

Yellow chilli powder: 10 gm

Green Chilli: 10no

Salt: to tested

Green Cardamom: 2gm

Cinnamon Stick: 5gm

Clove: 3gm

Block Cardamom: 2gm

Ginger-Garlic Paste: 25gm

Pure ghee: 100gm

Brown Onion: 100gm

Bay leaf: 5no

Lemon juice: 50ml

Method

Step 1: Cooking of chicken • Heat ghee in a copper vessel (lagan) and add the whole spices. When they crackle add the chicken pieces and sauté. Add salt to the chicken pieces. Add ginger-garlic paste and brown onions and saute again for a while till the oil separates. Now put yellow chilli powder and all ingredients and cook well. Add water and cook the biryani chicken.

Step 2: Boiling rice • Wash, soak rice for 10 minutes. Boil water in a pan and add the whole spices, salt and lemon juice. Add the rice and cook till 2/3rd done.

Step 3: Cooking on Dum • Layer the cooked chicken with the boiled rice. Add a mixture of ghee and cream.

Line the lid with dough and seal the vessel. Put the vessel on an iron griddle or iron tawa and cook for 15 minutes on dum. Garnish with fried onions, coriander, mint, and elaichi powder. Serve hot with raita of choice.