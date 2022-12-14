Baldness in Women: Causes, Symptoms And Treatment of Female Pattern Baldness And Hair Loss in Women

Is your hair gap widening? Have you noticed your ponytail becoming thinner? You could be suffering from Female Pattern Baldness, a a disorder that affects millions of women.

Female Pattern Baldness (Source: Freepik)

Female pattern baldness or Female pattern hair loss affects more than 45 million women worldwide. FPHL is a chronic illness that worsens over time and is the most common cause of female hair loss. Women with FHPL continue to lose hair progressively in certain areas of their scalp. It is also called as female androgenetic alopecia. Hair care is a part of beauty routine and it is best to treat it as soon as possible.

Also Read:

Symptoms

Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics spoke to India.com and said ‘The characteristic symptom of female pattern hair loss is the thinning of hair along the midline part of the scalp. The hair loss happens in a Christmas tree pattern. This thinning widens with time. This type of hair loss does not cause itching or soreness of the scalp. Severe pattern baldness causes scalp to be visible because of thinning of hair. Rarely, very few women may go bald.’

Causes

There are no known confirmed causes of female pattern baldness but experts say it can be because of

Genetic predisposition

Natural ageing process

Change in hormone levels especially increase in male androgens in the female body

Oral contraceptives

Irregular menstrual cycles and heavy loss of blood during periods

Polycystic ovarian disease

Treatments

Medications: these are the first line of treatment for pattern baldness hair loss . Common medications include minoxidil, and finasteride which are to be applied topically on the scalp. These medications work in arresting hair loss till the time you are using them. Physicians may also prescribe oral anti androgens , contraceptives etc if there is gross hormonal imbalance to help with the hair fall.

QR678 hair rejuvenation: This is the latest in medical hair loss management. This revolutionary treatment has been clinically proven to help reverse female pattern hair loss. QR678 contains natural growth factors that revive the dormant hair follicles into new hair growth. QR678 is non surgical and painless hair fall treatment that gives quick and most natural looking results. This is FDA approved treatment, amd has a United States and Indian patent, and is a unique therapy.The anti hair loss solution is administered in the scalp skin , for few months, to get hair fall reduction and improve the density of the hair.

Laser therapy: laser devices for hair loss treatment are now FDA approved and use light therapy to stimulate the follicles. However, these have in general limited effect.

Platelet rich plasma therapy: this treatment uses the good plasma from the patient’s blood and inject it in the scalp to provide nutrition to the hair follicles. PRP therapy promotors natural hair growth but needs booster treatment every six months. It is painful and tedious procedure.

Maintaining healthy lifestyle: It is quite important to eat healthy and at right time. Include protein in your diet and workout at least 5 times a week.

Surgical treatments for female pattern baldness include hair transplants, which are reserved for severe cases of hair loss bot responding to medical treatment. The best way to treat female pattern baldness is to start the treatment as early as possible and adopt healthy dietary habits and lifestyle.