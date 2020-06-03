Acne is one of the most common skin problems that can make your skin look dull and unattractive. There are various solutions to acne that are available in the market. But they may not be safe to use. You can rely on home remedies to get rid of this issue and flaunt a flawless skin. One of your kitchen ingredients that work wonders when it comes to treating acne is banana peel. It can combat this skin issue without any side effects. Also, you cannot find a treatment as cheap as this. It contains strong antioxidants like lutein and fatty acids that help treat problems like acne. Also, bananas are packed with zinc, a mineral that is known to combat acne. Here we guide you through ways to use banana peels to bid adieu to acne. Also Read - Want a Glowing And Acne-Free Skin? Prepare and Apply These Milk Powder Face Masks at Home

Rub Banana Peel on Your Face

This is the easiest way to use banana peel to get rid of acne. Before massaging your face with this fruit peel, make sure your skin is clean. Wait for 20 minutes post massaging and then rinse off with cold water. Doing this can soothe your skin and also prevent the onset of breakouts in the future.

Prepare Oats And Banana Peel Face Scrub

Take a bowl and add 1 blended banana peel, half cup of oatmeal, and 3 tablespoons of sugar in it. Mix them well and gently apply on your face. Massage for 10 minutes in a circular motion and then wash your face with warm water. Also, pat dry and apply an oil-free moisturiser. Using this homemade scrub can exfoliate your skin, nourish it, and remove acne.

Prepare Lemon Juice And Banana Peel Face Pack

Mix a tablespoon of mashed banana peel and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice in a small bowl. Apply this mixture on your face using a cotton pad and leave it for around 15 minutes. Then, wash your face with warm water. Using this mask can kill acne-causing bacteria and help you bid adieu to those stubborn scars.