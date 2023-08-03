Home

Barbie Feet Challenge: Expert Shares Risks And Side Effects of Viral TikTok Challenge

Barbie Feet Challenge: Many are replicating the representation of Barbie dolls' permanently pointed feet by taking other individuals with their feet extended as if they were wearing high heels.

Barbie Feet Challenge: Expert Shares Risks And Side Effects of Viral Tik Tok Challenge (Photo: Gaurav Ohri, India.com)

The Barbie Feet Challenge, a recent TikTok challenge that has garnered popularity among users, has health professionals worried. The challenge is a result of Barbie, a movie starring Greta Gerwig, which has received enormous global exposure and inspired a lot of excitement over the colour pink. India.com got in touch with Dr Manan Vora, an orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine expert to talk about the viral Barbie feet challenge on Tik Tok.

WHY IS THE VIRAL BARBIE FEET CHALLENGE A MAJOR CONCERN?

The Barbie feet challenge includes people pointing their toes to give the appearance of longer, slimmer feet, much like the well-known Barbie doll. In the movie, Margot Robbie can be seen stepping out of her heels while keeping her feet in the same place, displaying her slim legs. Dr Manan Vora said, “Barbie feet challenge is concerning because the high-arched position of the Barbie foot puts strain on the back and could also lead to muscle and spine problems. Additionally, for growing kids, an injury can also damage growth plates.”

WHAT ARE THE SIDE EFFECTS OF THIS TRENDY TIKTOK CHALLENGE?

The orthopaedic surgeon told us the consequences of the Barbie Feet challenge may be detrimental to one’s foot health. Long-term tiptoeing or putting the feet in unusual postures can cause strain and overuse injuries to the muscles, tendons, and ligaments of the feet and ankles. Dr Manan Vora said, “Furthermore, the challenge might aggravate pre-existing foot issues and contribute to chronic discomfort, negatively impacting a person’s general mobility and well-being.”

HOW ARE YOUNGER GIRLS AT RISK WITH THE BARBIE FEET CHALLENGE?

Younger girls are particularly susceptible to the Barbie Feet problem due to their still-developing bodies. Such actions may interfere with their normal development and alignment patterns, perhaps leading to long-term orthopaedic issues.

Dr Manan Vora said, “Barbie Feet is a foot posture that aims to imitate the look of long legs without the use of shoes, which makes it different from wearing heels. The body’s weight distribution becomes unbalanced when someone stands on tiptoes or points their toes, which puts too much pressure on the balls of their feet and toes.”

“The Barbie Feet challenge places the feet in an unsupported and possibly dangerous position, whereas heels likewise change the posture of the feet but usually offer some support and cushioning,” he continued.

HOW TO TAKE CARE OF YOUR FEET AFTER THE TRENDY BARBIE FEET CHALLENGE?

The health expert shared some measures to avoid injuries and discomfort after undertaking the Barbie Feet challenge.

Foot stretches and exercises can assist reduce tension while also strengthening the foot muscles. Inflammation can be reduced by massaging the feet and applying ice packs.

Wearing supportive, well-fitting shoes that facilitate good foot alignment is critical.

If pain or discomfort persists, it is best to contact an Orthopaedic to address potential issues early on and avoid long-term repercussions.

