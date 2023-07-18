Home

Barbiecore: When Katrina Kaif Aced The Hot-Pink Trend With a Barbie Doll Named After Her

Katrina Kaif was in her Barbie era even before Margot Robbie came around. She was the first Indian actor to have a barbie doll modelled after her.

Barbie is the unlikely muse of 2023. Ever since the news of Barbie movie reached masses, the internet turned tailspin with this emerging trend called ‘Barbiecore’. To explain this simply and precisely, the fashion trend is inspired by the iconic barbie doll. It is characterised by bright pink shades, sparkles and playful patterns. It’s not about wearing a particular shade but also channelising confidence and showcasing a vibrant side of yourself. Well, across the world, celebrities and social media influencers have slipped in this hot-pink trend. It was started by celeb, Margot Robbie, who is starring in the upcoming Barbie movie.

Katrina Kaif Was in Her Barbie Core Era Even Before Margot Robbie Came Around:

Throwing it way back, Bollywood had a Barbie-themed show by an eminent fashion designer. Actress, Katrina Kaif happened to be a showstopper dressed as a Barbie. Among the several titles and awards that she has bagged over the years, did you know she was also the first Indian actor to have a barbie doll modelled after her? Yes, you have heard it right! The actress immortalised Barbie’s avatar on the global fashion show.

Take a look at Throwback Video of Katrina as Barbie:

Back in 2009, Katrina Kaif presented a significant style of Barbie at a show that was celebrating the icon doll’s 50th birthday. On the same day, the toy-making company Matel honoured a doll named ‘Katrina Kaif Barbie Doll’ to the actress. The doll was dressed in the same apparel that Katrina walked in. She recalled her childhood memories with Barbie and said like all young girls, she too had grown up with Barbie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMDb India (@imdb_in)

How to Start Your Barbiecore Trend?

The barbie fever is everywhere! To join this themed trend, you must incorporate lots of pink to your outfit- not necessarily pink but something that falls in the same shade. Secondly, embrace the 80s and 90s fashion and don’t forget to add shimmery and sparkly accessories as Barbie loves shinny jewels.

The much-awaited live-action Barbie movie will make its debut in theatres in India and US on July 21, 2023.

