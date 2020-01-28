Celebrated in the Hindu month of Maagh, Basant Panchami has a great significance in India. This year, Basant Panchami is approaching on January 29/30. The word ‘Basant’ denotes spring and ‘Panchami’ means the fifth day of the Maagh month. Also, known as Saraswati Puja, the day is considered pious to introduce kids to reading and writing as Saraswati is known to be the goddess of wisdom and knowledge. Basant Panchami marks the beginning of spring season and that is the reason, there is a great importance of colour yellow on the occasion. On Saraswati Puja, people in India wear colourful clothes and prepare traditional food in yellow hues as the colour symbolises light, prosperity, optimism, and energy. Here, we tell you about some colourful delicacies that you can prepare on this auspicious occasion.

Boondi Ladoo

It is one of the go-to sweets in India. Boondi Ladoo is prepared on almost every occasion for the offerings. Due to its yellow colour, the sweet is considered the symbol of spirit on Saraswati Puja. To prepare Boondi Ladoo, you firstly need to pour besan into hot oil through a perforated ladle. After the besan droplets are deep-fried, soak them into the sugar syrup. Now is the time to mold them into Ladoos.

Meethe Chawal

Also known as Kesari Chawal, Meethe Chawal is a special recipe in Punjabi households during Basant Panchami. The dish is prepared by boiling rice and then putting it in the sugar syrup. Also, spices like cinnamon, cardamom, Kesar, and cloves are added into it to give Metthe Chawal, a fragrant flavour. At last, you can also add saffron to give the dish a nice hue.

Rajbhog

This traditional Bengali sweet is prepared with ingredients like paneer, almonds, and pistachios. Also, you can add saffron and cardamom powder in it. Its distinct yellow colour makes Rajbhog, a perfect sweet for Basant Panchami or Saraswati Puja celebration.