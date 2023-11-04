Home

Basil Seeds For Weight Loss: 5 Ways to Add This Tiny Powerhouse of Nutrition to Shed Extra Fat

Incorporating basil seeds, often referred to as sabja seeds, into your weight loss diet can be a valuable addition due to their nutrition-packed nature. Here are 5 easy ways to include these nutritional powerhouses in your regimen.

Basil seeds, also known as sabja seeds or tukmaria seeds, have gained popularity for their potential role in weight loss. These seeds not only possess essential nutrients but also help reduce body heat, control blood sugar levels, relieve constipation, treat acidity and heat burn. Basil seeds are derived from the sweet basil plant (Ocimum basilicum) and are commonly used as a seasoning in various dishes. Moreover, they have a long history of use in ancient Ayurvedic and Chinese medicinal traditions due to their significant healing properties. In recent times, they have gained recognition for their potential benefits in weight loss, primarily attributed to their high fibre content. In this article, we will share how to incorporate Basil seeds into your diet to help shed those extra pounds.

Here’s How to Incorporate Basil Seeds Into Your Weight Loss Diet

Preparing Basil Seeds: Start by soaking basil seeds in water, allowing them to expand and take on a gel-like consistency within 15-20 minutes. This gel can promote a feeling of fullness, potentially curbing your diet and managing your overall calorie intake.

Fusion With Beverages

Basil Seeds Drink: Blend soaked basil seeds with water, sweeten them with honey or a natural sweetener, and add a splash of lemon or lime juice for a flavourful and appetite-suppressing drink.

Smoothie Booster: Mix soaked basil seeds into your smoothie recipes to give them an extra nutritional kick. These seeds can introduce a subtle crunch to your beverages.

Topping for yoghurt and oatmeal: Sprinkle soaked basil seeds over your yoghurt or oatmeal to enhance the texture and boost satisfaction.

Tea Infusion: Combine basil seeds with herbal teas, especially those featuring weight-loss-promoting herbs like green tea or ginger.

Pudding-like Treat: Create a basil seed pudding by blending soaked basil seeds with almond milk or yoghurt, a sweetener, and your choice of toppings such as berries or nuts. Let the mixture thicken in the refrigerator for a few hours or overnight.

Salad: Sprinkle-soaked basil seeds onto your salads to give an appealing texture and additional nutritional value.

By incorporating these strategies into your diet, you can harness the potential of basil seeds as a nutritional powerhouse to help you lose extra fat. Remember to maintain a balanced diet and an active lifestyle alongside these tactics for the best results.

