Bay leaf Water For Weight Loss: Sip Your Way to Shed Those Extra Fat With Tej Patta Water

Weight loss is a journey that requires discipline, determination, most importantly, the right kind of food. Bay leaf, also known as Tej patta, is a regularly used herb in Indian kitchens that is considered beneficial in managing one’s weight. Several nutritionists and studies indicate that drinking bay leaf-soaked water helps in shedding body weight and controlling obesity. It can also help boost the immune system and aid in digestion.

Boosts Metabolism: Metabolism plays a pivotal role in weight loss as it determines how quickly or slowly burn our calories. Bay leaf contains cineole and eugenol, two compounds that improve digestion and metabolism. Aids Digestion: When your digestive system works perfectly, whatever you consume is properly absorbed by the body. Bay leaves improve the digestive system and avoid weight increase. Ensures a Healthy Colon: Consuming Bay leaf for weight loss promotes a healthier colon. It improves the circulation of processed food inside the colon and results in healthy bowel movement. Contains Fibre: Bay leaves are an excellent source of fibre, which keeps the body feeling full. Fibre also promotes healthy bowel movement that helps in managing weight. Rich Source of Antioxidants: Antioxidants are known to boost metabolism and promote weight loss. Bay leaf is a rich source of antioxidants like Vitamin C and Eugenol, which help to fight free radicals and promote healthy weight loss.

While there are several nutritional benefits of organic bay leaves, it can also result in some side effects. Therefore, it is recommended to consult with your physician if you are on medication or any medical treatment. Some common side effects of consuming bay leaves include.

Diarrhea, if the extract is consumed in excess.

Allergic symptoms like itchiness, mouth irritation, or redness of the skin. In such cases, stop taking the leaves immediately.

Pregnant women should also avoid consuming bay leaves as it can lead to complications.

